The judge who sentenced Ahmaud Arbery's killers made the courtroom sit in silence for 1 minute to put 'into context' how long the men chased Arbery

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks with attorneys during the trial. AP Photo

The judge who sentenced the three men guilty for Ahmaud Arbery's murder made the courtroom sit in silence for one minute before reading their sentencing.

Judge Timothy Walmsley told the courtroom Friday that he wanted to put "into context" how long they chased Arbery.

All three were sentenced to life in prison, and only one of them was granted the possibility of parole.

Judge Timothy Walmsley told the courtroom on Friday that he was going to "sit quietly for one minute and that one minute represents a fraction of the time that Ahmaud Arbery was running" away.

He said the three men convicted in his death — Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan — chased Arbery for five minutes in total.

The McMichaels and Bryan trailed Arbery in a pickup truck in February 2020 while he was jogging and fatally shot him After a confrontation, Travis McMichael used his shotgun to shoot and kill Arbery.

The men had claimed Arbery was responsible for robberies in their area and claimed self-defense in the killing.

All three were found guilty of Arbery's murder in November.

Walmsley sentenced the McMichaels to life in prison without parole on Friday. Bryan — who didn't fire the fatal shot but did chase Arbery and filmed the shooting — was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, Insider reported.

