A judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to more than 7 years in prison, saying he'd assaulted Officer Michael Fanone like 'he was your prey'

A judge said a Capitol rioter treated Officer Michael Fanone as "prey" and a "trophy" on January 6.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced the rioter to more than 7 years, or 90 months, in prison.

Prosecutors had recommended an 8-year sentence and showed pictures of Fanone's scarred neck.

Calling him one of the "most serious offenders," a federal judge on Thursday sentenced Capitol rioter Albuquerque Cosper Head to more than 7 years in prison for pulling then-police Officer Michael Fanone into the pro-Trump mob during the January 6, 2021 attack.

"He was your prey, he was your trophy," said Judge Amy Berman Jackson, as she ordered Head to serve 90 months in prison, with credit for the time he's served since his arrest in April 2021.

Under a plea agreement in May, Head admitted to joining in the brutal assault on Fanone, who resigned from the Washington, DC, police force and later testified publicly before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack.

Prosecutors alleged that Head grabbed hold of a riot shield during the January 6 attack and used it against police officers protecting the Capitol. When he lost control of the shield, he wrapped his arm around Fanone's neck and yelled out, "I got one," as he dragged the police officer into the crowd outside the Capitol.

Following his arrest, Head claimed that he had been trapped in the Lower West Terrace tunnel by the crowd. His lawyer, in a court filing, said Head "became entangled" with Fanone.

But Jackson said that claim was belied by video footage that showed Head's enthusiastic participation in the assault.

Head, she said, "had to want to get there."

"When you grab someone by the neck, you are the actor, you are the initiator," Jackson added.

In the aftermath of the January 6 attack, Fanone has emerged as one of the highest-profile police officers who protected the Capitol that day. With a "Blue Lives Matter" flag swirling overhead, Fanone was stunned with a Taser during the attack, with members of the mob yelling, "Kill him!" and "Get his gun!"

"Kill him with his own gun," another member of the crowd yelled, according to court papers filed by the Justice Department.

Ahead of Head's sentencing, prosecutors recommended that he receive an 8-year prison term. Prosecutors included a photograph of burns marks from the Taser that left scarring on the back of Fanone's neck. Fanone has said he suffered a heart attack and a traumatic brain injury during the assault.

Prosecutors showed scarring on Michael Fannone's neck in a court filing recommending an 8-year prison term for Albuquerque Head. US attorney's office in Washington, DC

On Thursday, Jackson described the prosecution against Head as "one of the most serious cases there is" stemming from the January 6 attack.

Of Fanone, she said, "It was unmissable. He was in uniform. He was on duty, and he was doing his job."

"He was protecting America," the judge added. "That's who Officer Fanone was, that's what Officer Fanone was doing."

