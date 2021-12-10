Judge sentences Baltimore gang member to 50 years for murdering bartender Sebastian Dvorak in Canton

An East Baltimore gang member was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for murdering the popular bartender Sebastian Dvorak four years ago in Canton.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Nancy Purpura handed down a life sentence, suspending all but 50 years, to Malik Mungo, 21, of Northwest Baltimore.

Jurors convicted Mungo two months ago of murder, robbery and gang charges. He was one week shy of his 17th birthday when he and another man robbed and murdered Dvorak.

Dvorak was a well-known bartender at Ryleigh’s Oyster locations. Known as “Sebass,” he graduated from Calvert Hall College High School in 2009 before attending Salisbury University and the University of Baltimore. In June 2017, after celebrating his 27th birthday in Canton, he was walking back on Boston Street when he was robbed and shot in his chest near the landmark Can Co. building.

Mungo was tried the first time over three weeks in June 2019. He admitted to smoking pot and wandering Canton looking for unlocked cars to steal, then to ditching the murder weapon and later to lying to detectives. But Mungo insisted he didn’t pull the trigger, saying a casual acquaintance fired the gun.

Jurors heard evidence that Mungo possessed Dvorak’s cell phone and Nintendo Switch after the robbery and shooting.

The jury deliberated six days but could not agree on the eight most serious charges, causing a mistrial. Mungo was retried in October and convicted of murder, robbery, gang and drug charges.

Dvorak’s killing launched police and federal agents on a yearlong investigation — wiretaps, undercover drug buys — that brought down an East Baltimore street gang led by the Bloods. The gang sold heroin, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and ecstasy in the 500 block of N. Rose St. in McElderry Park

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office indicted 13 people on gang conspiracy charges. Maryland’s gang statute allows prosecutors to charge all crimes committed by a gang in the jurisdiction of any one crime. The attorney general’s office chose to prosecute Mungo in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Nancy Purpura handed down a life sentence, suspending all by 50 years, to Malik Mungo, 21, of Northwest Baltimore. rosecutors said one of the leaders provided Mungo with the murder weapon.

After Dvorak’s death, his family and friends formed the nonprofit Sebass Foundation to provide Baltimore youth with new experiences such as camp in Maine and snowboarding lessons. Dvorak’s parents have said they want to help Baltimore youth see a promising future and stay away from guns. A fundraiser online collected more than $27,000 in donations.