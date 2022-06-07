Judge sentences Billy Wilson Sr. to 48 years on murder conviction

The Indiana State Police investigated a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the 4700 block of Brick Church Road southwest of Hagerstown.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Billy Wilson Sr. showed no emotion Monday when describing how he shot and killed his neighbor, KC Allen Simpson, even pointing his finger to represent the gun.

He displayed neither sorrow for the 32-year-old's death nor sympathy for Simpson's grieving family members seated in Superior Court 2.

Wilson, though, spoke through tears when relating stories from his Vietnam combat service. Wilson addressed Judge Charles Todd Jr. during his sentencing after a jury May 6 convicted him of murder in Simpson's Nov. 4, 2020, death. The armed Brick Church Road neighbors confronted each other during a property survey.

Todd sentenced Wilson to 48 years of incarceration, citing Wilson's lack of any previous criminal record as a significant mitigating circumstance and his military service as a second mitigating factor. The judge considered Wilson's lack of remorse an aggravating circumstance.

The 48 years is seven fewer than the 55-year advisory sentence requested by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Green and three more than the minimum 45 years requested by defense attorney Jeffrey Arnold.

Todd credited Wilson with 579 days served and 193 good-time days. With the maximum good-time credit, Wilson's sentence would include 36 years of incarceration. With more than 1½ years already served, the 78-year-old would be 113 before he could serve that sentence.

Wilson indicated he planned to appeal his conviction and said he's hired Ronald Moore as his appellate attorney. He later smiled and waved to family members as he was led from the courtroom in handcuffs, shackles and a striped, gray jail jumpsuit.

When speaking Monday with about 25 people in the gallery, Wilson continued to claim he acted in self-defense when he shot Simpson six — or seven, as Wilson claims — times. Wilson said he pulled his weapon after Simpson threatened to "put a bullet hole in me," and he initially fired when Simpson reached for his gun. Wilson said he did not shoot anyone other than Simpson that day.

"The only one I shot was the one who was going to kill me," he said.

Wilson explained that he followed Simpson onto Simpson's property and fired more shots, including two to the head, because he learned in Vietnam that anyone alive can kill you. He followed with more stories about his Vietnam service, including a situation where his continued firing saved fellow soldiers. Wilson said he turned down a Silver Star award for those actions.

"I said, 'I don't take medals for killing people,'" he said.

The Board of Veterans Affairs ruled in April that Wilson is 70% disabled because of post-traumatic stress disorder from Vietnam. Among the witnesses Arnold called on Wilson's behalf, several noted that Wilson's Vietnam experience continues impacting him. They also spoke about Wilson's caring nature.

Mabel Wilson, his wife, said Wilson stepped forward to serve his country and called him her hero.

"The only thing Billy is guilty of is defending me and himself from being shot by KC Simpson," she said.

The jury, however, decided against the self-defense claim.

Green portrayed Wilson as someone with documented anger issues and violent outbursts who never addressed his problems. Wilson had previously shot Simpson's dog, Zeus.

Simpson's mother, Andrea Simpson, read from a 12-page statement that included her belief that law enforcement should have confiscated Wilson's weapons after he shot Zeus. She also discussed the status of the country's gun laws and how children are now not safe in schools and her son was not safe in his own yard.

Andrea Simpson, who last month filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Wilson on behalf of her son's estate, also quoted Bible scripture and recounted the killing's physical and emotional impacts on herself and others.

"My life will never be the same," she said through tears. "I will miss him every day until the day I die."

Even the maximum 65-year sentence would not be enough "for taking away all the memories that we still had to make," Simpson said, later adding that Wilson deserved the death penalty.

"If my son can't be here, then you don't deserve to be here either," she said.

Her son, who had been a Greens Fork police volunteer, was a good man to his family and community, and he always helped others, Simpson said. She asked Todd to show no mercy and render the maximum sentence possible.

"KC did not deserve to be gunned down on his own property by someone who deemed (himself) as judge, jury and executioner," she said. "My child was given no mercy from the murderer."

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Judge sentences Billy Wilson Sr. to 48 years on murder conviction