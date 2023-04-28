Judge sentences Central Florida man to death after killing 4 children, wife

A judge in Marion County sentenced a local man to death for the slaying of his wife and four children.

Michael Jones admitted to beating his wife Casey with a bat and killing her because he was upset with her.

Court documents show he then killed the children because they were related to her.

Jones was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his wife in 2019.

He now faces death row for the murder of the children.

Investigators said Jones was driving around with their dead bodies in his van for weeks.

