Judge sentences contractor in Paterson kickback scheme case to six months in prison

Joe Malinconico
·2 min read

PATERSON — A fence contractor who engaged in a kickback scheme with Erik Lowe, the disgraced former chairman of the now-defunct Paterson Municipal Utilities Authority, was sentenced to six months in federal prison on Tuesday.

Lowe issued $141,700 in MUA checks to the contractor, Anthony Cacciola, as inflated payments for fence jobs at the public agency and Cacciola then gave Lowe tens of thousands of dollars after he cashed the checks.

Authorities never revealed exactly how much Lowe stole in the scheme, nor how much of the money went to Cacciola. A portion of the payments had covered legitimate work, authorities said.

Cacciola, 50, said in court on Tuesday that he felt “ashamed” for what he had done.

“I could have easily said, ‘No,’” he stated.

Cacciola’s lawyer, John Bruno Jr., had asked the judge, Kevin McNulty, to allow his client to avoid prison by sentencing him to probation and home confinement. Bruno said in court papers that Cacciola was not the “mastermind or leader” of the scheme, but became involved “as someone who is easily led down a bad pathway.”

“Had Anthony not met someone with corrupt and evil motives, he would not find himself in this situation,” Bruno wrote in court papers.

But the judge said Cacciola deserved prison time because of the seriousness of the public corruption charges.

School tax hike looms: Paterson faces possible 9.75% increase in property taxes

Public safety: Paterson receives $700K federal grant for crime gun center amid spike in shootings

The United States Attorney’s Office agreed that Cacciola should not get the most severe sentence because of his cooperation in the probe. Bruno also asked for mercy for Cacciola because his wife and son have serious illnesses.

Lowe last year was sentenced to 35 months in prison and is being held at the federal correctional institution at Fort Dix. He is scheduled for release in February 2023.

Carnell Baskerville, another vendor who engaged in a separate kickback scheme with Lowe, was sentenced to 21 months and was released from prison in August 2020, according to federal records. Baskerville and Lowe continued to steal from the MUA’s bank account even after city officials dissolved the agency in 2015, records show.

During his guilty plea in May 2018, Lowe had said in federal court that another commissioner at the MUA — whom he did not name — also took kickbacks. But federal authorities never charged any other members of the agency with crimes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. McCarren said on Tuesday that the MUA case is now closed.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Contractor in Erik Lowe corruption case sentenced

