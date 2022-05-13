Judge sentences David Ware to death

District Judge William LaFortune has sentenced David Ware to death.

A jury recommended the death penalty for Ware last month, after he was found guilty on all charges including first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Jurors determined that Ware was responsible for the death of Sgt. Craig Johnson and seriously injuring Officer Aurash Zarkeshan in June 2020.

Ware was also found guilty on four non-capital charges, including shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, and obstruction.

Ware was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting with intent to kill charge, 30 years for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, 25 years for the drug possession charge, and one year for obstruction.