Judge sentences defendants in Raylee Browning trial

Aug. 12—The three defendants convicted in the death of 8-year-old Raylee Browning were being sentenced Friday in a Fayette County courtroom.

First to be sentenced was Julie Titchenell Browning, Raylee's step mother. After reading Julie's petition for parole, Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake sentenced her to a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 15 years, which is the standard set in state code.

Also to be sentenced separately on Friday were Raylee's father, Marty Browning Jr. and Julie's sister, Sherie Titchenell. All were being sentenced separately.

They were convicted in June on charges of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian by child neglect.

After three years, Julie Titchenell Browning will be eligible for parole.

Marty Browning and Sherie Titchenell are expected to be sentenced later Friday afternoon.

Raylee died the after day of Christmas in 2018 of severe bacterial pneumonia infection that resulted in sepsis.