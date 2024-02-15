Judge sentences Donovan Hollingsworth for fatal stabbings of friend and victim's dog

MOUNT HOLLY - An Evesham man has been sentenced to a 34-year prison term for killing his friend and the victim's dog.

Donovan G. Hollingsworth, 27, must serve 30 years in prison for the murder of 26-year-old Thomas Pierson III, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

He then is to serve four years for killing Pierson's dog, a Cane Corso named Django.

The prosecutor's office alleged Hollingsworth stabbed Pierson and Django during a robbery at the victim's home in the Olympus Apartments in Evesham in February 2022.

Hollingsworth's father also said his son had told him the men argued over marijuana, according to a probable cause statement.

Hollingsworth was arrested on the same day after seeking treatment for an injury at a local emergency room.

A jury deliberated for about an hour before convicting Hollingsworth in August of murder, robbery, cruelty to animals and weapons offenses.

Superior Court Judge Terrance Cook imposed the sentence on Feb. 9 at Burlington County's courthouse.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Donovan Hollingsworth is accused of killing robbery victim in Evesham