Judge sentences ex-Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor to two years in prison

Former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for a bribery scheme that involved accepting $55,000 in exchange for votes.

U.S. District Judge Matthew McFarland handed down the sentence in federal court in Cincinnati.

Pastor, 40, of North Avondale, is the last of the three former council members to be sentenced for corruption connected to their time on the city council. All three were indicted in 2020.

Prosecutors say Pastor received $55,000 over five different occasions in exchange for favorable votes on two development projects in the city. He began soliciting bribes within months of taking office in 2018, prosecutors said.

Pastor's conduct involved flying to Miami, Florida, on a private airplane, a trip he didn't pay for or disclose. Prosecutors said he also asked an undercover FBI agent posing as a developer for a $115,000 salary to "get the best out of him" and that he or his friend, Tyran Marshall, sought a monthly "retainer," “seed money,” “points on the deal,” or “the little twenty."

"The more (Pastor) received, the more he wanted," Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Singer said in a sentencing memorandum. "And when rebuffed, the more emboldened he became."

Pastor: 'I am finally free.'

Pastor pleaded guilty in June to a corruption charge. In court Thursday he told the judge: “There is nobody else to blame. I stand here for myself.” Pastor has waived his right to appeal.

He apologized to the city, and taxpayers, and wiped tears from his eyes when a letter from his wife was read aloud.

In a letter Pastor wrote to McFarland, which was filed Wednesday in the case, Pastor said his arrest propelled him "on a journey to better myself, to face my fears, repent for my shortcomings and my poor decision-making."

He called the case against him "a wake-up call." Without it, he said he'd be "an empty person, aching and hurting on the inside." About the criminal case, he said: "This was fated."

He described himself now as "happy, confident, a better husband, and a much better dad." Now, as opposed to three years ago, he doesn’t care what others have to say or constantly feel shame, he wrote.

“I am finally free. Mistakes and all. Free from my tortuous personal prison!” he wrote.

What's happened to others in corruption cases

Marshall was also accused of participating in the scheme and has pleaded guilty to money laundering. He has not yet been sentenced. Authorities described Marshall as a “middleman” who arranged for some payments and set up a nonprofit through which Pastor funneled bribes.

Former council members P.G. Sittenfeld and Tamaya Dennard have already been sentenced.

Sittenfeld is scheduled to report to prison on Jan. 2 and begin serving a 16-month sentence.

Dennard was sentenced to 18 months in prison but ended up serving about 12 months before being released last year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Judge sentences ex-Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor to prison