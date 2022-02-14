Judge sentences former Catholic Sunday school teacher for abuse at Murfreesboro parish

The Rutherford County Judicial Center in Murfreesboro, where Judge James Turner sentenced Michael D. Lewis to 20 years in prison for four felony counts of statutory rape. Lewis was the director for religious education at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro, where he committed the abuse.

A Rutherford County judge sentenced Michael D. Lewis to 20 years in prison Monday after Lewis pleaded guilty to felony charges in the sexual abuse of a girl at a Catholic parish in Murfreesboro.

Lewis pleaded to four counts of statutory rape, Class C felonies, all related to events that occurred between 2014 to 2016 when Lewis was the director for religious education at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

"The power that you once held in my life is gone. Never again will I be the little girl who was too afraid to stand up for herself. Never again will I be powerless and had no control over what she was being forced to do," Lewis's victim directly said to him in a victim statement during a hearing before Rutherford County Judge James Turner.

"Everything that I went through at your hands taught me that am stronger than I ever thought possible...You silenced my refusals and you took my voice, until now," the woman said.

Lewis' sentencing marks the end of an 18-month criminal proceeding. There is an ongoing civil lawsuit in Davidson County against Saint Rose and the Diocese of Nashville for allegedly failing to act on reports of Lewis' abuse.

The victim in the Rutherford County case is the plaintiff in the Davidson County lawsuit.

Criminal case

A grand jury indicted Lewis in June 2020 on 10 counts of statutory rape and four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Lewis was Saint Rose's director of religious education, meaning he was a diocesan employee, from November 2011 to April 2016. He oversaw Sunday school and sacramental preparation, including training parish youth for altar serving.

Lewis' abuse began when the victim was 13 years old. The then-girl chose him as her mentor in advance of her Confirmation, said Sharon Reddick, a prosecutor with the Rutherford County District Attorney's office during Monday morning's hearing.

Later, she became a student coordinator for religious education and altar serving at Saint Rose, working closely with Lewis, according to the Davidson County lawsuit. The abuse allegedly occurred on church property, at Lewis's house, and in parking lots, Reddick said Monday.

"While someone who was supposed to be a father figure and teach me about my faith, instead groomed and later assaulted me countless times, teaching me little about faith and far more about fear, power and control," the victim, now 21, said during Monday's hearing. The Tennessean generally does not name victims of sexual abuse.

The victim reported the abuse to police in January 2020. Then, law enforcement assisted the victim with a controlled phone call and Facebook messages, in which Lewis acknowledged his abuse, Reddick said.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but Lewis and his attorneys reached a plea deal last week.

"The sentencing of this rapist is due to the courage of a young victim who reported to the police," Susan Vance, a representative of the Tennessee chapter of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said in a statement. "SNAP of Tennessee stands with her in this fight for justice."

In a statement about Lewis's sentencing, diocese spokesperson Rick Musacchio said the diocese encourages anyone who suspects abuse to report it to authorities, and that it cooperates with any investigations about abuse.

Davidson County lawsuit update

The Davidson County complaint alleges Saint Rose and the diocese failed to properly vet Lewis and his previous employment history at a Tennessee Ridge parish, and then did not act on information and concerns expressed about Lewis's behavior at Saint Rose.

Specifically, the complaint states the church and diocese should have launched internal investigations and notified the police after a parish employee found text messages between Lewis and the victim, and after a parishioner sent a letter to former Bishop David Choby.

Since September, Saint Rose and the diocese have responded to the complaint by asking the judge to strike certain language in the complaint and order the plaintiff to file an amended version.

Saint Rose called for the removal of 64 paragraphs in the complaint that the parish called "redundant, immaterial, impertinent, and/or scandalous matters," according to a parish memorandum. The diocese said in a separate memorandum it backs Saint Rose's removal requests, and requested a few more paragraphs be removed.

The diocese called some statements in the lawsuit "egregious and improper assertions ... to attempt to impugn the integrity of the Diocese in the eye of the public and potential jurors, have no real bearing on the case, prejudice the movant, and even have criminal overtones."

Musacchio said his statement Monday attorneys for the diocese and Saint Rose "will vigorously defend the allegations set forth in the lawsuit."

Liam Adams covers religion for The Tennessean. Reach him at ladams@tennessean.com or on Twitter @liamsadams.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former Murfreesboro Catholic parish employees gets 20 years for abuse