Judge sentences former Jupiter teacher to prison; woman sues school board

Former Independence Middle School teacher Daniel Norment is sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty in his 'best interest' to unlawful sexual activity with a minor and a sex offense against a student by authority figure.

Daniel Norment, the former Independence Middle School teacher accused of coercing a 16-year-old girl into having sex in a classroom closet, will serve three years in prison.

Norment, 41, left a Palm Beach County courtroom in handcuffs Monday morning, after accepting two "best interest" guilty pleas for one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of offense against students by authority figures — both second-degree felonies.

As part of the plea, Norment does not admit guilt. He agrees, however, that a guilty plea is in his best interest. Judge Jeffrey Gillen also sentenced Norment to four years of probation after his three-year prison sentence.

The former Jupiter teacher agreed to have no contact with minors, to complete a sex offender treatment program and to not work at schools during his probation.

Related: Jupiter teacher arrested on charges of unlawful sexual activity with former student

Subscriber Exclusive: Teacher: 'I'm going to be up in a tower in a clown suit with a rifle.' 8 years later, she's fired

More school news: Were any of these books banned by Palm Beach County schools? Here's what they reviewed and why

Student sues school board, says it allowed and enabled Daniel Norment

Norment's plea hearing came exactly one month after his former student filed a lawsuit against the Palm Beach County School District and the school board, accusing them of "allowing and enabling" the longtime teacher to "groom and then sexually assault her."

Citing the police report that led to Norment's arrest in May, the lawsuit says school leaders knew of the teacher's "history of improper conduct towards many other students."

They saw "young girls, some of whom would be inappropriately dressed, entering and exiting his classroom after regular school hours," the lawsuit states.

The school also removed Norment from his coaching position with the girls' basketball team after he let students change their clothes inside his classroom.

Story continues

"The very same classroom where he sexually assaulted Jane Doe just a few months later," the lawsuit continues.

Norment started as a teacher at Palm Springs Middle School in 2012, before he transferred to Independence Middle in 2016.

Check back for updates on this developing story

Giuseppe Sabella is an education reporter at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at gsabella@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism and subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Former Jupiter teacher sent to prison for 3 years after sex with minor plea