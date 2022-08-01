Judge sentences former Virginia Beach teacher to 5 years for sexually abusing student

A former Ocean Lakes High School teacher got the maximum sentence of five years in prison Monday for sexually abusing a foreign exchange student he and his wife hosted during the 2016-2017 school year.

Robert “Bob” Weisenbeck, 55, pleaded guilty earlier this year to taking indecent liberties with a child. Largely because of his clean record, state sentencing guidelines had suggested he receive no more than three months in jail.

But after hearing testimony from the victim about the trauma she suffered then and continues to deal with, Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge Steven Frucci called the guidelines inappropriate.

“I don’t know that I can think of a worse case of aggravating factors than in this case,” Frucci said. “She was vulnerable, she was trusting and she was reliant on the host parents... My only regret is that I can’t give you more” prison time.

The victim, now in her 20s and studying to be a doctor, was 16 when she came to Virginia Beach in the summer of 2016 to attend Ocean Lakes High School as a foreign exchange student. The host family she was assigned to was Weisenbeck and his wife. Weisenbeck was a social studies teacher at Ocean Lakes at the time.

A statement of facts submitted in the case that described one incident said Weisenbeck was in his vehicle with the girl, talking to her about her relationship with her boyfriend, when he began touching her vaginal area over her clothes. He did that on multiple more occasions in his vehicle over the next few weeks, the statement said. He later performed oral sex on her at his home.

Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, said taking indecent liberties with a child was the most serious offense Weisenbeck could be charged with because no force, threats or intimidation were used in the incidents, and the victim was over the age of 13.

The victim, who flew back to Virginia Beach from Germany to testify at Monday’s hearing, said she was ashamed and embarrassed and didn’t tell anyone about what happened for years. She filed a complaint in November, more than five years after the abuse began.

The victim told Frucci she felt very vulnerable being so far from her family, friends and home country during her time in Virginia Beach, and was completely dependent on her host family. She said she felt close to Weisenbeck at first, but soon noticed he began insisting she spend all her time with him and made her feel guilty when she didn’t behave the way he expected.

“All that manipulation worked all too well,” she said.

The victim said she continues to suffer from depression, panic attacks, intense nightmares and post-traumatic stress disorder. She said she can’t go see a movie or watch a television show without finding out details of what it’s about in advance out of fears there will be a scene that will trigger a panic attack.

Weisenbeck was at an airport in New Jersey, preparing to leave on a two-week overseas vacation, when he was arrested in December, defense attorney Jarrett McCormack said. He was immediately placed on leave by the school and resigned shortly afterward.

McCormack said Weisenbeck immediately began getting sex offender therapy after he was released on bond. The defense lawyer submitted multiple letters of support written by friends, family and former colleagues. He also argued the former teacher had already suffered greatly with the loss of the career he loved, the publicity the case has received, and having to be a convicted felon and registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

Weisenbeck apologized to the victim and her family, his own family, the community and the court before the sentence was issued.

