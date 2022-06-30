Judge sentences Fresno man in double murder case, saying killings were ‘senseless’

A 26-year-old Fresno man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for fatally shooting two of his friends in the Woodward Lake neighborhood in 2017 .

Gary Perry was found guilty on May 10 of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Brennen Fairhead and Scott Gaffney and guilty of attempted murder of Michael Rackley.

Detectives said Perry admitted to killing Fairhead and Gaffney after returning from a drug deal near Fresno State on Dec. 14, 2017. Perry claimed it was an accident.

In sentencing Perry, Judge Brian Alvarez said he was perplexed by the murders, calling them “senseless.”

“This leaves us with many questions as to why this happened,” the judge said. “We don’t know, only Mr. Perry knows and I don’t know an answer will satisfy anyone.”

Family members of the victims also attended the sentencing, including Fairhead’s mother Gwen Fairhead, who read an emotional statement and urged the judge to give Perry the maximum sentence.

