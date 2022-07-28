Judge sentences Garcia to 10.5 years on compelling prostitution charges

Jul. 28—JEFFERSON — Phil Garcia was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after a partially successful appeals process.

Garcia, a former Conneaut Council member, caterer, and high school sports official, was previously sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty in May 2020 to four counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and seven counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors.

Visiting Judge David Fuhry sentenced Garcia to five years in prison on three of the counts of compelling prostitution, and three years in prison on the fourth, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Garcia appealed, claiming among other things, that the five-year sentences exceeded the three-year statutory maximum for the charges. Prosecutors agreed, and the 11th District Court of Appeals ordered that Garcia be re-sentenced on those counts. The rest of his grounds for appeal were rejected by the appeals court and the Ohio Supreme Court, so his re-sentencing took place on Wednesday morning.

Garcia spoke at the hearing, which was held virtually, and told Fuhry he has changed over nearly two years in prison.

"I've learned a lot about myself and I wish to tell you my story," Garcia said.

He said he maintains his relationships were consensual, but he has been confused about his sexuality.

"I am gay," Garcia said. "I wish I would have come out earlier in my life, in my adulthood. It has hindered my relationships, whether they're healthy or unhealthy, unsafe."

Garcia said he wishes every day he would have come forward with his sexuality, and been able to help others who struggled as he did.

"I want to apologize for any hurt or harm I have done to any victims in this case, not only the victims in the case, but the family and their loved ones," Garcia said. "I know it was hard for me to believe I could cause these problems or hurt or harm to anyone. It has taken me a lot of effort and time to me to come to this conclusion."

J. Reid Yoder, Garcia's defense attorney, praised Garcia for coming to terms with his sexuality.

"This is a man who held that secret for 67 years, and for him to be able to do that today, with family and loved ones here, that's a remarkable thing," Yoder said. "It's not an excuse for his behavior. I think he's clearly acknowledged that wrong-doing, I think he's come to terms with it."

Yoder claimed Garcia will not re-offend.

"There is no likelihood, when I say no likelihood, I'm talking zero percent likelihood, of re-offending," Yoder said.

The attorney said Garcia is not healthy, and sentencing him to additional prison time could be a life sentence.

"I'm asking the court to impose a two-year prison sentence on count seven, count 12, count 29, I'm asking the court to impose a one-year prison sentence on count 20," Yoder said. "I would ask the court to impose seven, 12 and 29, and also 20, to run concurrent, for a period of time of two years. I believe that term would be served in October of this year, of 2022.

"In the alternative, Judge, if the court does not see fit to do that, I would ask the court, I would plead with the court, to consider sentencing Phil to a period of less than the maximum sentence," he said.

Senior Assistant Ohio Attorney General Laura Dezort, who was acting as a special Ashtabula County prosecutor in the case, said the extent of Garcia's crimes is overwhelming.

"I listened to an apology that finally mentions some acknowledgement of the victims, and finally acknowledges some concern and hope for their wellbeing," Dezort said. "But I question, is that even remotely genuine, or is that a well-prepared defendant who's had the opportunity to ... review the concerns of the court, and also a man who's been in prison for two years and clearly would like to get out? His attorney has requested that he basically get time served and be released.

"So I would question the genuineness of any apologies that he would make," Dezort said.

Garcia's apology was center on himself, she said.

"He's talking about how now, all of the sudden, he accepts his sexuality, and somehow that is the cure for what crimes he committed," Dezort said. "I don't know if somehow his acceptance that he is gay somehow explains away the fact that he is a child sexual predator. I see a huge disconnect between the two."

Garcia wore the guise of an upstanding citizen while searching for victims, Dezort said.

"He is sexually attracted to young Black boys between the ages of 13 and 14 years old," Dezort said. "If he wanted to quietly engage in sexual activities with people, as he tries to portray, he could have chosen adults," she said.

Dezort said Garcia's statement was mind-blowing.

"He's done no work to determine why he victimizes young children, he's had no treatment of that," Dezort said. "He's been self-focused this whole time, from the beginning, and in the sentencing memorandums, he's still blaming these victims, he's still justifying his actions, somehow some way, by saying he was the one being manipulated."

In 2020, the court determined a maximum sentence was appropriate on three of the four counts, she said.

"Nothing's really changed except the passage of time," Dezort said. "[Garcia] is receiving a benefit here because of a change in the law, but the finding of maximum sentences was appropriate then, and it is appropriate now. Consecutive sentences was appropriate then, and is appropriate now."

The mother of two of Garcia's victims spoke at the hearing.

"Phil Garcia, he has no idea how much pain he's caused my family," she said.

Garcia told victims no one would believe them because they were Black, she said. She asked that Garcia be imprisoned for the maximum length of time.

The father of two of Garcia's victims said he believes Garcia understood what he was doing at the time.

"I would also ask the courts to remember that Mr. Garcia might be coming to terms, and ask for lenience in his sentencing, but his victims are still dealing with it," he said. "His victims have to live through this every day."

Garcia's actions have also impacted the children of his victims, he said.

Victims were identified by their initials, since they were minors at the time the crimes took place.

After both sides spoke, Fuhry said he has reviewed the documents in this case. Both attorneys spoke well, he said.

"While I always want to think the best of an incarcerated individual, the court does opt to impose the same sentence as originally imposed on the defendant, adjusted only to reflect the corrected maximum sentence of three years, or 36 months, as to each of the three compelling prostitution counts," Fuhry said.

On the final count of compelling prostitution, Fuhry sentenced Garcia to 18 months in prison.

Consecutive sentences are not disproportionate to Garcia's conduct in this case, Fuhry said.