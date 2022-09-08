Judge sentences Joplin man to 5 years on drug, gun convictions

Sep. 8—A 28-year-old Joplin man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday on convictions for possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

Thomas A. McHenry pleaded guilty to both felony offenses at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement dismissing a related misdemeanor count of trespassing and limiting the prison time he might be assessed to no more than five years.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed McHenry concurrent terms of five years.

The convictions stem from an arrest Feb. 16, 2021, in Webb City. McHenry was reported to have returned to a Walmart store where he had been previously told he was no longer welcome. The police officer who responded found McHenry, who had prior felony convictions, in possession of a small amount of meth, several knives and a pistol inside the store, according to a probable-cause affidavit.