Judge sentences Loveland man who chased a man with a machete in Old Town Fort Collins

The Loveland man arrested for chasing another man with a machete in Old Town Fort Collins last fall has been sentenced to prison.

Francisco Saenz, now 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted first-degree assault, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 7 years in prison. The attempted murder charge Saenz initially faced was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with the district attorney's office.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, 2022, Saenz chased a then 21-year-old man with a machete following an argument between two groups of people at a bar in Old Town Fort Collins. The groups had separated, but Saenz later came and confronted the group and chased the other man. The man shot Saenz in self defense, police previously said in a news release, in the area of South College Avenue and East Oak Street.

Saenz was transported to the hospital and then released. A warrant was later issued for his arrest. Law enforcement located him in California in November, and he was arrested and brought back to Fort Collins.

Defense attorney Tanner Spracklen said there was no dispute that Saenz chased the victim with a machete, but he does dispute Saenz' alleged intention. He said Saenz only intended to threaten the victim, not injure or kill him.

"I firmly believe the intent was to menace," Spracklen said. “That is (Saenz') position as well."

Spracklen said Saenz was shot seven times and continues to experience health issues stemming from those injuries. Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Hardouin said Saenz' injuries were a consideration in the plea agreement Saenz was offered.

Hardouin said the victim in this case was satisfied with the plea agreement and wanted the case closed.

In a statement to 8th Judicial District Chief Judge Susan Blanco during Wednesday's sentencing hearing, Saenz apologized and said he and the victim were both likely scared when this occurred.

"I'm sorry, I'm so sorry," Saenz said. "It wasn't intentional."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland man who chased a man with a machete in Fort Collins sentenced