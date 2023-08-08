Judge sentences man to 46 years in prison for killing of Montgomery mother

A judge sentenced a man already serving a 28-year sentence to 46 more years in prison for attempting an armed robbery and killing a Montgomery mother in front of her two children.

Judge J.R. Gaines sentenced Jhavarske Jackson after the 2014 manslaughter of Shenita James. Jackson is also convicted of two counts of first-degree robbery stemming from the same incident, District Attorney Daryl Bailey said in a news release.

"In 2014, on Christmas Eve, Ms. James was standing on her front porch waving goodbye to her two then-teenage children who were leaving the house," the release stated. "As the car Ms. James’ children were riding in pulled out of the driveway, Jackson, brandishing a firearm, appeared and attempted to steal the vehicle. When he was unsuccessful, Jackson fired into the car and one of the bullets struck and killed Ms. James as her children helplessly watched their mother die."

Jackson's 28-year sentence stemmed from a 2015 crime spree that spanned two days and two counties.

“I hope Ms. James’ family, Jhavarske Jackson’s numerous victims and our citizens will find it reassuring that this violent criminal will most likely spend the rest of his life behind bars and never have an opportunity to terrorize our community again," Bailey said in the release.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Judge sentences Jhavarske Jackson to 46 years in prison