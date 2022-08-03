Judge sentences man for Madison County murder. Another suspect still faces trial.

William Jenkins, who a Madison County jury found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in December, has been sentenced to 75 years in a state prison.

Madison police were dispatched on a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue at 11:48 p.m. on Dec. 7. Andre Hutson was pronounced dead at the scene and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called in to assist in the investigation.

Mildred Green, the Hutson’s mother, read a statement to the court before Judge Neil Schroeder handed down the sentence, detailing the impact her son’s death has on his young daughter.

The judge split the sentence ordering Jenkins, 45, to serve 65 years on the single count of first-degree murder and 10 years on an armed robbery charge. He’ll serve the entire sentence on the murder and at least five years for the robbery.

Larry Lovett, 39, of Madison, also has been charged with murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with Hutson’s death. His trial is scheduled to begin in December. Lovett also faces a first-degree murder change in the Aug. 2 death of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said the involvement of the Major Case Squad in the investigation in conjunction with the Madison Police, Madison County Sheriff’s, Illinois State Police and Granite City Police brought swift justice for Hutson’s family. “Swift and effective justice is key to making our community safer,” he said. “Here, only seven months elapsed between the murder and this trial and full conviction. We will continue to push cases ahead as swiftly as possible to obtain justice for victims.”