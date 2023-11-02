Judge sentences Montgomery man to 24 years in prison for murder

A judge has sentenced a Montgomery man to 24 years in prison for a 2019 murder, the district attorney announced Wednesday.

Shariko Smith will serve 24 years in prison for the April 30, 2019, murder of Marcus "Dale" Martin, Judge James Anderson decided.

Smith was at Martin's house when an argument broke out, and Smith shot Martin multiple times, said a release from District Attorney Daryl Bailey's office. Smith pled guilty to the crime in August.

“While my office pushed for this dangerous, habitual offender to receive a longer sentence, I hope it brings comfort to Mr. Martin’s loved ones that Shariko Smith is finally off our streets and behind bars where he belongs," Bailey said in the announcement.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery man to serve 24 years in prison for 2019 murder