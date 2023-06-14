A circuit judge sentenced a Montgomery man to 35 years in prison Tuesday after he was found guilty in a drive-by shooting.

Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced Kadarius Fountain after he was found guilty of murder in the killing of 19-year-old James Edward Richardson III.

"Richardson, affectionately called 'Polo Joe' by his family, had recently celebrated his 19th birthday at the time of his death. He was a bright young man with a promising future," according to the news release from the district attorney's office.

Richardson was riding in a car that was driven by a relative when Fountain pulled up alongside the vehicle 3100 block of Peabody Road and began shooting into the car, the release said. Fountain was the driver's former roommate.

“While I am glad justice was served, I am dismayed by the number of Montgomery County youth who are pointlessly taken from their families every year," District Attorney Bailey said in the release. "Compounding that is the fact that these senseless murders are committed by other young people who will end up spending most, if not all, of their adult lives in prison instead of making meaningful contributions to our community. This cycle of violence has got to stop.”

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Judge sentences Montgomery man to 35 years for drive-by shooting death