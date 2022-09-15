Judge sentences Moscow man to house arrest for stalking

Sep. 15—A Moscow man who was free on bail for a prior incident involving his girlfriend when he smashed her car windshield last fall in Dunmore was sentenced in Lackawanna County Court to three to 18 months of home confinement.

Tyler Mitchell Spoonhower, 25, also will be required to complete an anger management course under the sentence handed down Wednesday by Judge Vito Geroulo.

Spoonhower was charged with witness retaliation and other offenses after Dunmore police say he smashed the windshield of Brianna Tuffy's car and threatened her and Joseph Czarkowski during an Oct. 30 confrontation in the borough.

At the time, Spoonhower was free on bail on charges he ran Tuffy and Czarkowski off the road four days earlier in Dickson City when she had her child in the car.

Spoonhower pleaded guilty in July to harassment in the first incident and to stalking in the second incident. He also pleaded guilty to DUI and driving without a license for an unrelated incident in May.

Spoonhower's attorney, Ryan Barrett, told Geroulo the defendant acted immaturely, attributing it to the difficulty he had in navigating a relationship with the mother of his child. He asked the judge to consider a sentence of probation or house arrest.

Addressing the court, Spoonhower asked for forgiveness and said he was trying to do the right things on his end.

In addition to house arrest, Geroulo placed Spoonhower on restrictive probation for six months, followed by six additional months of probation. The judge also fined him a total of $1,200 and ordered him to pay $371 in restitution to Tuffy.

