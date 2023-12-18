Judge sentences Muncie fentanyl dealer to 15 years in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Muncie man who sold large quantities of fentanyl has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Jesse Daniel Ross II, 23, had pleaded guilty to "possession with intent to deliver 400 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime," according to a Monday release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

On June 12, a search warrant was served at Ross' home, in the 2600 block of South Tacoma Avenue. Investigators found 3,000 fentanyl pills, more than $12,000 in cash and two loaded handguns.

An affidavit at the time of his arrest indicated Ross sold 500 pills — containing fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is often a factor in local drug overdoses — to an informant to the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force.

Monday's release indicated investigators were aware Ross had sold a total of 1,000 fentanyl pills, for $3,000, in the early months of 2023.

More: Ex-Muncie man, termed 'menace' by U.S. attorney, sentenced to federal prison

Ross reportedly told investigators he routinely sold the pills to as many as four people daily.

The case was investigated by the local drug task force, the Muncie Police Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

At the time of his June arrest, Ross was on probation for an earlier drug-dealing conviction. As a result of that conviction, he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Ross was sentenced in recent days by U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt in Indianapolis. The judge ruled that the Muncie man would be on supervised release for five years after completing his prison term.

“The ongoing fentanyl crisis continues to ravage our families and communities — drug poisonings are now the leading cause of death for Americans 18 to 45 years old," U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said in the release. "The defendant had a direct hand in pushing thousands of these poisonous pills into Muncie’s neighborhoods."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie fentanyl dealer sentenced to 15 years in federal prison