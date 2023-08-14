Judge sentences Pueblo man to years in prison for shooting death of ex-wife's husband

A Pueblo man was sentenced Friday to 37 years in prison for shooting and killing his ex-wife's husband during an argument in 2021.

Juan Claro-Mendoza, 39, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on May 24 in connection to the shooting death of Antonio Murillo Alvarado, 42, in March 2021.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday, Alvarodo's former wife, Rosia Badio, described how her life changed after her husband's death at Claro-Mendoza's hands.

"He didn't deserve this, he was a good man," she said. "I did not just lose my loving husband, I lost the father of my girls."

Badio described the psychological impact of losing her husband, including becoming distant and "pushing away" her family, including her children, who were also grieving.

She stated she did not hate Claro-Mendoza, but just wanted him to know he "destroyed a lot of lives" by killing Alvarado, who police said in affidavit was the boyfriend of Claro-Mendoza’s child’s mother.

Claro-Mendoza shot Alvarado during an altercation the night of March 28, 2021. Pueblo police said video footage of the incident captured by a surveillance camera showed the two begin fighting, throwing some kicks and punches that did not appear to land.

It was then, the child’s mother later told police, that Claro-Mendoza pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot twice at Alvarado, striking him at least once. The mother then separated the two men and called 911.

Several family members of Claro-Mendoza made statements to Judge Allison P. Ernst, stating that Claro-Mendoza had been a good person growing up and saying they were surprised and saddened to hear of the murder.

Claro-Mendoza's mother asked the judge for mercy. "You are a mother yourself, I am sure you can understand my pain," she said in her statement.

A cousin of Mendoza's told the judge that Claro-Mendoza was not just a cousin to her, but viewed him as a brother.

"Whenever I'm in trouble or need advice, he's the one I call," she said. "He has a big heart."

Claro-Mendoza's attorney, Becky Briggs, said Claro-Mendoza felt remorse for the killing, and said he did not have "any ill-will" towards his ex-wife or new husband.

Briggs also stated that Claro-Mendoza had been suffering from drug addiction, and stated that while it was not an excuse, the murder would likely not have happened if Claro-Mendoza had not been under the influence of drugs at the time of the lethal shooting. "If he could go back and change things, he would," the attorney argued.

In her sentencing statement, Ernst noted that Claro-Mendoza had not just ruined the lives of one family, but severely hurt his own as well. "I understand there were serious accusations made in this case, and emotions ran high," she said, referencing legally unsubstantiated claims made by Mendoza to police that the victim had assaulted one of his daughters. However, Ernst noted that Mendoza had been afforded due process and an attorney in the case, which he had not afforded his victim.

"You acted as judge, jury, and executioner that day," she said. Ernst also stated that drug addiction was not an excuse for his actions, sentencing him to 37 years in the Department of Corrections. Under the plea deal made with the district attorney, the maximum sentence allowed would have been 40 years.

Ernst granted 867 days of jail time credit in the case and ordered Claro-Mendoza to pay an as-yet-undetermined amount of restitution to the victim's family.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man sentenced to 37 years for shooting, killing ex-wife's husband