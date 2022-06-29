Judge sentences R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering

Reuters

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives who is banned from communion in her home city of San Francisco because she supports abortion rights, received the sacrament at a Mass said by Pope Francis on Wednesday. A witness said the speaker, who is Catholic and visiting Rome, received communion from a priest in a section of St. Peter's Basilica during a papal Mass on the feast of St. Peter and Paul. Although Pelosi is barred from receiving it in San Francisco by the city's conservative archbishop, Salvatore Cordileone, she regularly takes communion at a parish in Washington, D.C., where the archbishop of the U.S. capital allows it.