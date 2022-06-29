Judge sentences R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering
A New York judge sentenced singer R. Kelly to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.
DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal that would send guards Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The trade becomes the latest move by Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth to reshape the lineup around two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
R. Kelly fan arrested for allegedly threatening prosecutors ahead of star's sentencing
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives who is banned from communion in her home city of San Francisco because she supports abortion rights, received the sacrament at a Mass said by Pope Francis on Wednesday. A witness said the speaker, who is Catholic and visiting Rome, received communion from a priest in a section of St. Peter's Basilica during a papal Mass on the feast of St. Peter and Paul. Although Pelosi is barred from receiving it in San Francisco by the city's conservative archbishop, Salvatore Cordileone, she regularly takes communion at a parish in Washington, D.C., where the archbishop of the U.S. capital allows it.
(Bloomberg) -- NATO laid out plans to boost forces in Europe by placing about 300,000 troops on high alert to counter Russian aggression as leaders from the 30-member military alliance hold talks in Madrid. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Mu
Judge Ann M. Donnelly told the singer, “the public has to be protected from behaviors like this.”
And for good measure, he bought two for himself…
By ditching Ethereum for Cosmos, dYdX has sparked claims that it has chosen sovereignty over security.
A Subway employee remains in critical condition after she was shot at a southwest Atlanta Subway.
“We roughed him up pretty good. It will be a significant use of force.,” a Mansfield, Texas police officer said after the 2020 incident, according to the lawsuit. The officers denied the claims in court documents.
The photo was reportedly captured in April
Witnesses in Maxwell's trial testified that Sarah Kellen played a major role in Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme — but Kellen says she's a victim.
"I gotta be honest, it doesn’t look that bad,” Greg Kelly said of the slap on the back.
The "Late Show" host was stunned by comments from disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
A new development has occurred in the case against Topekan Amadeus Ballou-Meyer, accused of beating to death his friend's mother with a baseball bat.
Officials found his first bite into the burger “unusual.”
Snively said that he was both heartbroken by what was happening and encouraged that she felt safe with him.
Juror 50, who identified himself as Scotty David, threw Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict into doubt after he "flew through" his jury questionnaire.
Kristin Cavallari is soaking up summer in a bikini, and her abs are sculpted in a new Instagram. She feels the best she's 'ever been' after putting on muscle.
A Kissimmee pastor who teaches online ministry classes was arrested Monday for exposing and pleasuring himself at a Starbucks.
A jury found the disgraced singer guilty of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. R Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Wren Graves