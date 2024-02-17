Judge sentences Rock Island woman who hid son’s body

A Rock Island woman who police say hid her son’s body after he accidentally shot himself received her punishment Friday in Rock Island County Court.

“The sentence of the court is going to be two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, six months of mandatory supervised release,” said Judge Frank Fuhr. That’s the sentence handed down to 38-year-old Sushi Staples on charges of endangering the health of a child.

Sushi Staples (photo by Bryan Bobb)

“There needs to be an incentive for people who own guns to buy trigger locks or have safes, or store these weapons where no children or people with mental health issues can access them – or consider possibly not owning a gun at all,” the judge said.

The charge carried a maximum of five years in prison. Police say her 10-year-old son, Zion, died in December of 2022 from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. Staples then hid his body in a trash can. and continued to collect the boy’s benefits.

Zion’s body was found in July 2023 wearing nothing but Spider-Man pajama bottoms.

Staples told the judge before the sentencing that fear for her surviving children and mental health issues led her to make bad choices.

“I realize your honor, my actions failed my community, my co-workers and all who truly know me,,” Staples said. “I am sorry for my actions and any hurt and embarrassment this has caused.”

The judge recommended Staples be placed in a facility that can provide mental health counseling because Staples has a panic and anxiety disorder.

