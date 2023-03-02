Judge sentences SLO County man who sexually abused children to 435 years in prison

A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge sentenced Daniel Ramirezgutierrez to 435 years in state prison for sexually abusing two children and one adult in two California counties, according to the SLO County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Craig van Rooyen found Ramierzgutierrez, 36, guilty of 19 counts of sexual abuse after a five-week trial: one count of sexual intercourse with a child under age 10, 14 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under age 14, two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation, The Tribune previously reported.

Over a period of seven years in San Luis Obispo County, Ramierzgutierrez sexually abused his partner at the time and her child family member, The Tribune previously reported.

In Contra Costa County, Ramierzgutierrez abused a child family member for four years, according to The Tribune.

“In San Luis Obispo County, we vigorously prosecute child predators and fully enforce California law to protect children — our most vulnerable citizens,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the news release. “While this long sentence will not undo the harm done to these young people, it does send an unmistakable message that sexual abuse of children is reprehensible and will not be tolerated in our community.”

Daniel Ramirez-Gutierrez was arrested at LAX on March 30, 2022 on suspicion of rape and child molestation.

California law allows for “lengthy prison terms” for sex crimes committed against children, which is why Ramierzgutierrez’s sentence could amount to way more than his natural life, according to the district attorney.

Ramierzgutierrez waived his right to trial by jury.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and Child Abuse Interview teams, and the Brentwood Police Department in Contra Costa County investigated the case, the release said.

Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard prosecuted, according to the news release.

Tribune reporter Sara Kassabian contributed to this story.