Judge sentences Springfield man to life in prison for killing his roommate and a friend

A Springfield man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after being convicted in September of killing his roommate and a friend in 2018.

Jason R. Danenberger, 43, was accused of killing Thomas S. Poudzunas, 53, and John T. Buecker, 47, both of Springfield in a pair of shootings in June 2018.

Poudzunas was found dead on June 15, 2018 at his home in the 800 block of North Daniel Street. Buecker was shot and killed the next day in a mobile home in the Oakwood subdivision just off Peoria Road.

Sangamon County sheriff's deputies arrested Danenberger at a mobile home park in Riverton. He was charged with first-degree murder.

The trial was delayed for over five years before a September trial, where a jury deliberated a day before finding Danenberger guilty. Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin presided over the four-day trial and Tuesday's sentencing.

While it was never determined why Danenberger killed Poudzunas, trial evidence showed he bragged about the act. Firearms forensics supported that Danenberger committed the murder.

Danenberger killed Buecker because he thought Buecker would reveal what he had done to Poudzunas, according to trial testimony.

Mark Wykoff, a Springfield defense attorney representing Danenberger alongside fellow counsel Daniel Fultz, made the case for leniency by saying that he had changed in the five years since the murder including getting himself in better shape, actively participating in activities, and had found religion.

While he didn't excuse Danenberger, Wykoff noted his client wanted to take responsibility for his actions before the trial but was never given that chance by the State's Attorney's office.

Buecker's parents, Carol and Ted Buecker attended the sentencing and found Wykoff's spin on Danenberger to be off-base.

"They never should have said what a wonderful person he was," Carol Buecker said. "He's a double-murderer. How can you say this man is so polite, nice, and godly?"

Ted Buecker said Danenberger had taken advantage of the situation by pushing the trial back so far, with the conviction not coming until the middle of 2023.

"It seems like five-and-a-half years is an awful long time," Buecker said. "He took advantage of every possible thing he could do to keep postponing (the trial)."

The Bueckers remembered their son as someone helpful and giving in ways that they never knew until after his death.

"Some of the good things he had done, we didn't realize," Carol said. "It's quite enlightening. He had helped people we didn't realize that he had been helping. Even his mail lady was so despondent (when he died), I couldn't believe it."

While Wykoff and Fultz represented Danenberger, Assistant State's Attorney Phil Maddox represented the state at sentencing. The trial was conducted before former Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright's appointment as a judge in the Seventh Judicial Circuit. He and Assistant State's Attorney Derek Dion prosecuted the case on the state's behalf.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Danenberger sentenced to natural life for 2018 double murder