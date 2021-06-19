Judge sentences tech who watched videos of Texas clients having sex via security feed

A home security technician who watched videos of Dallas-area customers having sex has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to about four years in prison for accessing the feeds.

Telesforo Aviles, a former ADT employee, pleaded guilty in January to computer fraud. U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr sentenced him on June 9, according to a statement from Prerak Shah, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

The homes are mostly in Tarrant and Dallas counties, officials said.

Aviles, 35, took note of homes in which women he found attractive lived and for sexual gratification logged into their home security accounts to watch video, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He accessed during a 4 1/2-year period about 200 customer accounts about 9,600 times without consent.

Aviles admitted that he routinely added his personal email address to the accounts, giving himself real-time access to video feeds from their homes, according to a stipulation of facts included in a factual resume filed in the case.

In some instances, he claimed he needed to add himself temporarily in order to test the system. In other instances, he added himself without the customers’ knowledge.