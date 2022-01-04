Judge sentences three to federal prison for bringing 20 pounds of meth to Wood County

MADISON – Three people will spend time in federal prison for bringing methamphetamine to Wood County over a period of nine months, beginning in March 2018, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Dawn Jung, 28, of Wisconsin Rapids, and Darryl Mathews, 39, of Sturtevant, each will serve nine years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams and false imprisonment, according to the Department of Justice. Mathews will follow his prison sentence with eight years of extended supervision, and Jung will serve seven years on extended supervision.

Arnold Ksionek, 55, of Wisconsin Rapids, will spend six years in federal prison for methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams. He will spend five years on extended supervision, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the criminal complaint, the three brought more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine from Arizona to Wisconsin. The complaint also states false imprisonment and battery were committed while the three were dealing drugs.

OTHER NEWS: Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to central, northeast Wisconsin

OTHER NEWS: Dreading a long, dark and socially distanced Wisconsin winter? Here are 5 tips from mental health experts and a South Pole-based scientist.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Three sentenced to federal prison for bringing meth to Wood County