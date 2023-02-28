Judge sentences Thurston County man for murdering parents in 2021

A 31-year-old Thurston County man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his parents in 2021.

Josiah Sweeney received his sentence during a Monday hearing in Thurston County Superior Court. A jury found him guilty on Jan. 31 of stabbing his parents, Patricia and Michael Sweeney, in their home near Maytown in October 2021.

Specifically, the jury convicted Sweeney of two counts of first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree burglary with a deadly weapon, and assault in violation of a protection order, according to court records.

On Monday, Judge Mary Sue Wilson sentenced Sweeney to life in prison for each of the murders, 65 months for the burglary and 26 months for the assault. She also signed no-contact orders, protecting his remaining family members.

“My hope for today is that my words and my decision will provide some sort of an ending to this chapter and provide the ability to the family to move forward towards perhaps a little bit more peace and security in their lives,” Wilson said.

Deputies responded to the Sweeneys’ home on the 13200 block of Taylor Street Southwest after Darren Sweeney, Michael Sweeney’s son from a previous marriage, noticed their absence from Sunday morning church service, The Olympian previously reported.

After forcing their way inside the home, deputies found the couple had been killed by multiple stab wounds. Meanwhile, they found Josiah Sweeney sleeping in another bedroom and his car parked outside.

Michael Sweeney had a protection order against his son, Josiah Sweeney, at the time of the murders, court records show.

Wilson issued her sentence after hearing arguments from Prosecuting Attorney Jon Tunheim and Sweeney’s defense attorney Angela Colaiuta.

Colaiuta argued Josiah Sweeney deserved a lower sentence because he suffered from severe, previously undiagnosed mental illness. As such, she said life without the possibility of parole is categorically unconstitutional.

Tunheim rejected that argument, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. He said Sweeney did not mount an insanity defense or argue he had diminished capacity during the trial.

Early competency evaluations did not suggest he had mental illness, he said. Colaiuta presented a psychologist’s opinion to support her argument only after the trial concluded, according to court records.

Wilson also heard emotional testimony from grieving family members.

Darren Sweeney described Michael and Patricia Sweeney as loving and dependable family members. Despite all their efforts, he said Josiah Sweeney still committed a “horrific crime.”

“I hope that someday he’s able to take responsibility for his choices and admit why he stole our parents from this world,” Darren Sweeney said. “Our parents always shielded him from consequences and now he will finally face consequences for his decisions.”

Darren Sweeney said the loss of his parents has greatly affected his family. He said he misses confiding in his father, his grandmother lost a caregiver, and his daughters are tormented by nightmares about their uncle.

He also read prepared remarks from his 16-year-old daughter. She called Josiah Sweeney a “selfish, horrible man” who took the lives of two “selfless people.”

“I hope he allows himself to feel remorse so strong it shatters him,” she wrote. “I hope he forgives himself because I can’t. I hope he finds faith … and he changes because the world doesn’t need a man like him on it.”

For his part, Darren Sweeney said he has found solace in his faith and he’s working on trying to forgive his brother. After hearing the sentence, he described his immediate emotions to The Olympian.

“There’s peace in knowing that our family doesn’t ever have to worry about this happening again, but also sadness in knowing it doesn’t change the fact my parents are gone,” he said.