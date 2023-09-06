Judge to set trial date for Jonathan Majors’ NYC domestic violence case next week

Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case is ready for trial, Manhattan prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

The Hollywood actor is facing multiple misdemeanor offenses for allegedly roughing up his ex-girlfriend during a night out in March, striking and then pushing her onto a car in lower Manhattan.

The 33-year-old, who appeared in court virtually on the day jury selection was supposed to start in his case, will return on Sept. 15, when a judge is expected to set a firm trial date.

Majors vehemently disputes the allegations that derailed his skyrocketing acting career after he rose to fame for his acclaimed performances in such films as “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “Creed III.”

The actor lost a string of lucrative deals when his management company dropped him in April after New York authorities discovered him with his battered ex at a Chelsea penthouse on March 25, transporting her to the hospital and taking him into custody.

His alleged victim, whom the Daily News is not naming, says Majors pulled her finger and twisted her arm before striking her across the ear and pushing her against a parked car.

Following his arrest, he filed a counter-complaint with the NYPD against his alleged victim, accusing her of assaulting him, with his lawyers predicting her imminent arrest after his last court date. There has been no indication from authorities that she’ll face charges.

In a Rolling Stone exposé in June, several of Majors’ former colleagues and romantic partners accused him of physical and psychological abuse. One source who spoke with the magazine said Majors was known for being a good actor but also that he “would terrorize the people that he had dated.”

In refuting the allegations, Majors’ lawyers provided six character witness statements purportedly written by his ex-girlfriends. But most of them said they were untruthful and pre-written or shared without permission when contacted by the magazine.

Variety in April reported it was in contact with several alleged victims who said they were cooperating in the DA’s investigation.

Majors could serve up to a year in city jail if convicted of multiple misdemeanor assault and harassment offenses. His lawyer had no comment.