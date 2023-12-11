Judge sets $1.5M bond for grandmother accused of shooting baby, assaulting 2 others in Liberty Twp.

Dec. 11—Bond was set at $1.5 million Monday morning during video arraignment for a woman accused of intentionally shooting her grandbaby early Saturday in Liberty Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Mia Desiree Harris, 43, is charged with three counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for allegedly shooting the 6-month-old girl in the head and assaulting two others shortly before 2 a.m. on Dutchview Court at the Lakota Pointe Town Homes.

Magistrate Fred Miller set the bond, and Harris is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing, according to court personnel.

The 6-month-old girl was shot in the head and has undergone surgery at an area hospital. The child is in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Court documents signed by detective Dan Turner say Harris struck a person in the face with her fist and "broke down a locked bedroom door after firing a handgun through the bedroom door multiple times."

Harris allegedly assaulted another person by trying to shoot them in the head at close range, "but missed," then shot the child in the head while the baby was lying on a bed, according to the complaints.

Deputies later found Harris and took her into custody. She was booked at about 7:50 a.m. into the Butler County Jail on three counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Further charges are expected as the investigation continues.