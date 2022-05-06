Judge sets $1 million bond for former CEO Russell Laffitte, accused of fraud in Murdaugh saga

A judge set a $1 million bond Friday for fired Hampton County banker Russell Laffitte , who is accused of scheming with suspended attorneys Alex Murdaugh and Cory Fleming to defraud legal clients of settlement money.

Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee set the bond at a virtual hearing in Richland County, requiring that Laffitte remain on house arrest in Hampton and not leave the state.

S.C. Attorney General’s Office prosecutor Creighton Waters urged Lee to set a high bond to make sure Laffitte, who owns shares in Palmetto State Bank, did not flee South Carolina. An attorney for victims of the alleged crimes, Justin Bamberg, also urged a high bond be set.

Laffitte’s lawyers said there was little chance he would flee South Carolina because he is a native of the state, has never lived anywhere else and had cooperated with authorities. Laffitte maintains he is innocent.

Murdaugh’s web of alleged financial crimes has continued to expand since it was revealed last September. The crimes have now captured former Palmetto State Bank Laffitte and suspended lawyer Cory Fleming, a longtime friend of Murdaugh’s.

A state grand jury indicted Laffitte on 21 charges Wednesday, alleging he assisted Murdaugh in defrauding his clients out of $1.8 million.

Laffitte was fired by his bank’s board of directors in early January, something the Island Packet, Beaufort Gazette, and The State newspapers learned about after inquiring about copies of subpoenas for records related to Laffitte discovered in Hampton County probate court.

Murdaugh had used Palmetto State Bank to launder money he is accused of stealing from his former law firm’s trust account, then funneling it to his own accounts, according to grand jury indictments.

In one case, Laffitte is accused of working with Murdaugh to misappropriate more than $350,000 held in trust for client, Natarsha Thomas. Laffitte is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, conspiracy and computer crime, the newspapers reported this week. Another indictment accuses Laffitte and Murdaugh of working together to misappropriate $1.1 million from Palmetto State Bank.

Fleming is also charged with breach of trust as attorney for Pamela Pinckney of $8,078 to take himself, Murdaugh and an unnamed attorney on a private plane to the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The unfolding case of alleged theft and misuse of money are part of a sensational story involving Alex Murdaugh that has drawn headlines nationally. Murdaugh has been in jail for months, unable to post a $7 million bond for a long list of charges against him.

Murdaugh’s wife and son were shot and killed nearly a year ago on their family’s Lowcountry estate, Moselle. At the time, the son, Paul Murdaugh, was facing criminal charges as a result of a boating accident that killed a 19-year-old female friend who was in the boat.

In a bizarre twist after his wife and son died, Alex Murdaugh allegedly asked a former client to kill him so another son could collect on a $10 million insurance payment. Murdaugh was shot last fall but survived the shooting.

Alex Murdaugh is from a long line of prominent lawyers in Hampton County, a small county along the Georgia border between Aiken and Hilton Head Island. For generations, his family members were prosecutors and successful attorneys in Hampton County.

Murdaugh is now charged in 15 separate indictments containing 79 charges against him in schemes to steal some $8.4 million from various alleged victims.

When Laffitte was indicted, the state grand jury also added more charges against Fleming and Murdaugh.