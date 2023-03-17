Judge sets $1M bond for woman charged in MSU student's death in Oakland County

Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
·1 min read

PONTIAC — A judge set a $1 million cash bond for an Oakland County woman who flew to Thailand after being involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Michigan State University student on New Year's Day.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, was arraigned Friday in 52-3 District Court in Oakland County on a charge of failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash, a maximum five-year felony.

Benjamin Kable
Benjamin Kable

Authorities said she was driving a vehicle that struck Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, while he was standing or walking on Rochester Road, south of Whims Lane in Oakland Township, about 5:50 a.m. Jan. 1.

An attorney listed for Howson in court records did not immediately return a message left for him by the State Journal.

Howson, a Thai-American woman who has dual citizenship, flew to Bangkok two days after the crash, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. She was returned to the U.S. in late February and arrived in Oakland County on Thursday, officials said.

Judge Lisa Asadoorian set several conditions for Howson if she posts bond, including surrendering her passport and driver's license, wearing an electronic tether and staying home except for court hearings.

"We are extremely pleased we have our suspect in custody in Oakland County, and we thank (the judge) for her attention to the fact that clearly the defendant has been a flight risk to the extreme," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

A hearing to determine if Howson should stand trial on the charge is set for April 6.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Judge sets $1M bond for woman charged in MSU student's death

Recommended Stories

  • Alleged shooter in Jan. 28 police ambush at Kingsway Apartments arrested

    Three suspects in the shooting have been arrested for their roles in the Jan. 28 shooting.

  • ‘Don’t drink and drive;’ Attorney warns about OVI penalties for those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

    Some people in the Miami Valley have been our celebrating St. Patrick’s Day since as early as 5 a.m. this morning and an attorney is talking about OVI penalties for anyone thinking of getting behind the wheel after being out today.

  • Wichita man charged in 2021 crash that killed one person and injured two others

    His charges include involuntary manslaughter.

  • 1 suspect arrested, 2 sought after shooting of Statesville teens

    The Statesville Police Department says three suspects have been identified after a shooting in Statesville that left one teenager dead and another in critical condition earlier this week.

  • Johnson County day care and school leaders were warned of worker’s child abuse: Lawsuit

    The lawsuit says a coworker told the day care that she suspected the woman was abusive, and told upper management she should not be allowed to work alone in the infant room.

  • Yonkers man faces federal charge for threats against city police officers, Mayor Mike Spano

    A Yonkers man is facing a federal charge for threatening to kill Yonkers police officers and Mayor Mike Spano.

  • Exiled Chinese businessman Guo charged with fraud

    STORY: Exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui was charged on Wednesday with leading a complex conspiracy to defraud his online followers out of more than $1 billion.According to authorities, Guo, with help from his longtime financial adviser Kin Ming Je, cheated thousands by promising "outsized" investment returns, but diverted much of their money to fund lavish lifestyles for himself and his family.A prominent critic of China's Communist Party, Guo left the country in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown under President Xi Jinping.He was accused there of crimes including bribery and money laundering, but has denied wrongdoing.In the U.S., Guo has been a business associate of Steve Bannon - a former adviser to Donald Trump.Bannon was arrested in a fraud case in August 2020 while aboard Guo's yacht, the Lady May.He was later pardoned by Trump in the final hours of his presidency.Guo - who was arrested on Wednesday - faces 11 criminal counts that include securities fraud, wire fraud and concealment of money laundering, carrying several decades of potential prison time.Following the arrest, a fire broke out on the 18th floor at the Sherry-Netherland hotel, where Guo has an apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side. There were no reported injuries. This afternoon, Guo pleaded not guilty and is being detained without bail.A lawyer for Guo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Credit Suisse-UBS Deal Is Regulators’ ‘Plan A,’ FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A merger of UBS Group AG with Credit Suisse Group AG is “plan A” for Swiss regulators seeking to shore up confidence in the nation’s banking system, the Financial Times reported.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Another Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billi

  • Woman said she was tied up and raped. Then Florida cops discovered something ‘disheartening’

    The South Dakota woman was traveling through Florida when she said the alleged sexual assault occurred — a man binding and violating her.

  • Charges Dropped Against Driver Who Opened Fire on I-95 in Miami

    The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against Eric Popper, the driver who pulled out a handgun and shot at another driver through his own car on I-95 in Miami-Dade County. The road rage incident occurred in June 2021 but took a wild twist in January 2022. Dashcam footage from Popper’s Toyota Venza was given to the media. Popper’s attorney said the footage showed his client’s actions were in self-defense. The state attorney’s office agreed.

  • PRESSER: Houston police announce arrests in Houston jugging that left woman paralyzed

    Houston police say two suspects are in custody in the robbery that left Nhung Truong paralyzed last month. Houston police say Joseph Harrell, 17, and Zy'Nika Ayesha Woods, 19, are both charged with Aggravated Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury.

  • Police seize 500+ stolen catalytic converters from 2 Tri-Cities businesses

    They also recovered precious metals extracted from the catalytic converters.

  • NJ State Trooper sentenced to 5 years in prison

    New Jersey State Police trooper Marc Dennis is sentenced before Superior Court Judge Lourdes Lucas.

  • An Oklahoma City police captain accused of drunk driving told another officer to turn his body camera off so they could 'talk' before he was arrested, video shows

    "You've gotta be kidding me," the arresting officer said after Capt. James "Matt" French asked him to turn off his body camera before a field sobriety test.

  • Teen apologizes for killing Uber Driver in Haltom City

    A teenager was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a North Texas mother as she was working one of several jobs she held to support her family. One of the suspects, who was just 14 years old at the time of Ryan Munsie Graham's death, apologized in court.

  • Elizabeth Holmes returns to court in bid to avoid prison

    Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday made what might be her final court appearance before beginning a 11-year prison sentence, unless a judge grants her request to remain free while her lawyers appeal her conviction for masterminding a blood-testing hoax. The 90-minute hearing came four months after Holmes' last court hearing. Before the hearing started, a man in the audience in the San Jose, California, courtroom tried to approach the table where Holmes was sitting while carrying a document in his hand.

  • Black Teen Spotted with His White Grandmother Suspected of Robbery

    A couple years ago, an 18-year-old Black teen was arrested while riding in the car with his white grandmother. Now, he’s suing the cops involved because they never said what the arrest was for besides being given a suspicious tip, per ABC 7 News. Well, what made him seem so suspicious?

  • Armed man accused of barging into massage parlor, demanding sex act

    A 35-year-old man armed with a gun barged into a massage parlor Thursday morning, demanding that a worker perform a sexual act on him, the Eustis Police Department said.

  • A Florida spring breaker is accused of attacking Def Leppard drummer. What we know about him

    Def Leppard’s beloved drummer Rick Allen was assaulted outside a South Florida hotel Monday, reports say.

  • Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, pleads guilty in tax case

    The former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the 2020 killing of George Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to two tax evasion counts, admitting that he didn't file Minnesota income taxes for two years due to “financial concerns.” Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty specifically to two counts of aiding and abetting, failing to file tax returns to the state of Minnesota for the 2016 and 2017 tax years. Chauvin appeared in a Minnesota court via Zoom from a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, where he is serving his sentences on a state murder conviction for killing Floyd and on a federal count of violating Floyd's civil rights.