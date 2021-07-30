Judge sets $250,000 cash bond for Arona man charged with witness intimidation

Jul. 30—A Westmoreland County judge on Thursday set a $250,000 straight cash bond in the case against an Arona man awaiting trial on charges that he attempted to prevent his girlfriend from testifying against him at a hearing last month in the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

Shawn Grbach, 42, has been in jail without bond since he was arrested June 14. It stems from an incident in which police said he physically confronted and yelled at his girlfriend at the courthouse prior to a protection from abuse hearing. He was charged with two counts of witness intimidation.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani said he wanted to keep Grbach in custody pending his preliminary hearing scheduled for next month in a related case in which he is accused in the strangulation of the same woman in May.

The judge chastised Grbach when he stared at his accuser and for disruptive behavior during Thursday's hearing.

"I'm very fearful that if he is released things will get worse," Feliciani said. "The safety of the victim is paramount and more important here."

Defense attorney Emily Smarto argued that Grbach posted $50,000 bail in the strangulation case and that the judge was required to set a bond in the less serious witness intimidation case.

Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan, following a preliminary hearing last week, said Grbach was a danger to the community and refused to set bond.

Grbach is next scheduled to appear Sept. 3 before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour for a preliminary hearing on strangulation and related offenses in connection with the May 20 incident.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .