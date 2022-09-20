Judge sets $250,000 cash bond for Vesper woman arrested after fatal motorcycle crash in Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS – A judge set a $250,000 cash bond for a 38-year-old Vesper woman arrested following a Friday crash that killed a 47-year-old motorcyclist.

Wood County Circuit Judge Todd Wolf set the cash bond Friday for the woman on suspected charges of homicide by drunken driving and driving without a license resulting in a death. The Daily Tribune is not naming the woman because she had not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, at about 2:26 a.m. Friday, a motorcycle driven by Casey L. Wulf, 47, of Port Edwards, was going west on State 54 in Port Edwards and was nearing Green Grove Lane when the Vesper woman hit the motorcycle from behind with her vehicle.

The impact threw Wulf from the motorcycle, according to court documents. A Wood County deputy coroner declared Wulf dead at the scene of the crash.

Deputies noticed a strong smell of alcohol on the woman and she gave multiple signs of being drunk during tests, according to court documents. A preliminary breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .183, more than twice the legal limit, according to documents.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.

