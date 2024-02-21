Judge sets $5,000 cash bail for teen charged in Medford crash that killed 26-year-old woman

MEDFORD − A judge set a $5,000 cash bail Tuesday for an 18-year-old Medford man charged in a September crash that killed a 26-year-old woman.

Blain J. Lain made his initial appearance Tuesday on the charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, knowingly operating a vehicle without a valid license resulting in a death, knowingly operating a vehicle without a license resulting in great bodily harm, homicide by driving a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and causing great bodily harm by driving a vehicle under a controlled substance.

As conditions of his bond, Taylor County Circuit Judge Ann Knox-Bauer ordered Lain not to have contact with his victim or his victims' families, not possess or consume any controlled substances, not to drive without a valid license and to comply with booking procedures at the Taylor County Jail.

Knox-Bauer scheduled Lain's next appearance for Feb. 26.

According to the criminal complaint, at 2:54 p.m. Sept. 26, a caller reported a one-vehicle rollover on Oriole Drive, north of Taylor County O, in the town of Medford. When the first officer arrived on scene he found debris from the crash spread out over more than 100 yards. A woman was lying in the road and appeared to be dead. Lain was lying near her and had life-threatening injuries, according to the complaint.

A witness pointed out another man from the crash who was lying in a nearby field. The officer went over to the man, who identified himself, but said he didn't remember being in a crash, according to the complaint. The officer thought the man had signs of being paralyzed and told him not to move.

The officer went back to the woman and man lying in the road, who were being looked at by emergency medical services. He was able to talk to Lain, who said he "hit water." Lain told the officer he had been driving the minivan when it crashed.

A witness, who had called the crash in, told the officer he had been working in his garage when he heard a vehicle coming at what sounded like a high rate of speed, judging by the sound the minivan made going over a bridge. The man said he looked out to the road and saw the vehicle in the ditch, then flying through the air rotating, according to the complaint.

Lain and the other man both were transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The man in Lain's vehicle was paralyzed, according to the complaint. The woman in his vehicle, Breanne E. Flint, 26, died at the scene.

Officers found three cellphones at the scene of the crash, one of them belonging to Flint. Flint's phone had an app on it that allowed family and friends to locate her and alerted her to dangerous situations. The phone indicated that a dangerous speed of 112 mph had been detected, according to the complaint.

Officers also found a vape pen in the pocket of Lain's jacket. Lain had protested when emergency personnel were trying to take the jacket off, according to the complaint. The pen tested positive for THC.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Judge sets $5,000 cash bail for teen charged in fatal Medford crash