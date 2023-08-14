Judge sets $5,000 signature bond for Merrill man charged in 2020 fatal Marshfield crash

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A judge set a $5,000 signature bond Monday for a 30-year-old Merrill man charged with the 2020 death of a town of Marshfield man.

Logan A. Wilke made his initial appearance Monday on a charge of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of John Zinthefer, 91. The crash that caused the death of Zinthefer occurred March 30, 2020.

During the initial appearance, Wilke's attorney, Corey Chirafisi, filed a motion to dismiss the charge against Wilke. Wood County Circuit Judge Todd Wolf said the motion would be considered during the preliminary hearing for the case. Wolf transferred the case to Wood County Circuit Judge Tim Gebert. The preliminary hearing will be held Aug. 23.

According to the criminal complaint, a caller reported a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on Wood County Y the morning of March 30, 2020. Wilke was the driver of a pickup that had hit Zinthefer.

Wilke told deputies he came over the crest of a hill and hit Zinthefer, who was in the traffic lane, according to the complaint. Wilke said Zinthefer was between the centerline and fog line, but closer to the fog line. Wilke said he tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting Zinthefer, but there was nothing he could do.

A deputy talked to Zinthefer's wife, who said he had gone out to get the mail, according to the complaint.

More: Here are 32 of the best high school boys soccer players in Wisconsin for 2023

More: Marshfield-area farm couple opening their home to Ukrainian refugees the subject of film unveiled at Tribeca Film Festival

A Marshfield police detective analyzed Wilke's cellphone and found that Wilke started playing a YouTube video at 10:12 a.m. GPS coordinates the detective got from the phone showed it was at the scene of the crash about 22 seconds after the video started playing, according to the complaint. The call came into the 911 communications center at 10:14 a.m., according to police reports.

The Wisconsin State Patrol did an analysis of the crash and found the pickup hit Zinthefer near the fog line and his mailbox, according to the complaint. The analysis states Wilke would have had the time and distance to safely brake, stop and avoid hitting Zinthefer. The delay in charges was due to waiting for the analysis.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Marshfield News-Herald's special offers at marshfieldnewsherald.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: $5,000 bond set for Merrill man charged in 2020 Marshfield fatal crash