Judge sets $5 million bond for suspect in shooting death of Imperial Stewart

A judge set bond at $5 million for a man accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old who was missing for two weeks before police found his body.

Michael Bowles, 20, is charged with murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Imperial Stewart, whose remains were found on Tuesday near Sunbury and Agler Roads on the city's Northeast Side.

Stewart was last seen Sept. 20 near Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road with Bowles and his younger brother, 18-year-old Mi'Quel Bowles.

According to court records, Stewart bought a firearm from Michael Bowles, and after the transaction, the Bowles brothers and a 16-year-old attempted to rob Stewart. During that attempted robbery, Stewart was shot, according to court records.

The investigation, which remains ongoing, has resulted in six people facing charges in the case so far.

Michael Bowles and the 16-year-old are facing murder charges. The younger Bowles is facing a felony obstructing justice charge, as is their mother, Tywisha Peterson. Both the younger Bowles and Peterson are each being held in the Franklin County jail on $500,000 bond.

The 16-year-old, whom the Dispatch is not naming at this point because they have not yet been charged as an adult, will be detained until his next court date, a Franklin County Juvenile Court magistrate said during a Wednesday hearing.

Genee Dumas, 39, and her 17-year-old daughter are each facing charges of obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. They are accused of attempting to destroy a phone with possible evidence on it during an interview with police. Dumas was released on her own recognizance in the case.

During a hearing for Michael Bowles on Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court, prosecutors said the 20-year-old is currently on parole for a 2022 felony conviction. The prosecution also noted that the car, believed to have been where the homicide happened, was found burned in Fairfield County.

Municipal Court Judge Bill Hedrick said that since Bowles was on parole, was allegedly attempting to sell a firearm and was accused of committing a homicide, a significant bond was necessary in the case. He set the bond at $5 million.

Thursday's hearing was less dramatic than hearings on Tuesday for Peterson and Mi'Quel Bowles. After those hearings, members of Stewart's family and Bowles' family exchanged heated words outside the courtroom. Hours later, Stewart's body was found.

A grand jury will consider the cases for possible indictment in the next week.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Judge sets $5 million bond for suspect in death of Imperial Stewart