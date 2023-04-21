Judge sets $50,000 bail for man charged with shooting at Stevens Point officers April 7

STEVENS POINT − A 40-year-old man who was shot by police April 7 is being held on a $50,000 cash bail.

Nicholas E. Meyer, who has no address listed, faces two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Portage County Circuit Judge Patricia Baker set the $50,000 bail April 10. Meyer is scheduled for an indigency hearing and an adjourned initial appearance May 8.

According to the criminal complaint, at 3:05 a.m. April 7, a caller reported a suspicious person outside a home in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue in Stevens Point.

Stevens Point officers responded to the home and saw a man later identified as Meyer outside a home just north of the one the call had come from, according to the complaint. An officer saw Meyer enter a detached garage carrying what looked like a rifle case. Two officers took cover nearby and identified themselves as police officers. One officer repeatedly asked Meyer to come out of the garage, according to the complaint.

At about 3:20 a.m., the two officers saw Meyer appear in the service doorway of the garage and fire multiple shots toward the officers, according to the complaint. The officers returned fire and Meyer went back inside the garage.

Meyer eventually gave himself up and he was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital to get treated for a single gunshot wound to his torso, according to the complaint. Stevens Point Police Chief Robert Kussow contacted the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation to handle the investigation into the shooting.

Meyer told the special agents investigating the shooting that he believed he saw two or three Black individuals wearing police uniforms approaching his yard and driveway, according to the complaint. Meyer said he didn't believe they were real police officers based on their race.

Meyer said he barricaded himself in the garage and got a revolver and loaded it with four bullets, according to the complaint. He said he heard the officers speaking at him, but he said their words were "gibberish" to him.

Meyer said he went to the garage service door and fired toward the officers, according to the complaint. He said he was defending himself and believed it was a "kill or be killed" situation. Meyer said he believed the officers were going to kill him, although he admitted none of the officers pointed their weapons at him before he fired, according to the complaint.

Special agents found the revolver inside the garage and it had four fired cartridges inside, according to the complaint. Special agents found a bullet in a fence post between the garage service door and the area where the officers were standing.

Special agents also located a bullet hole in a home across the street. The special agent was able to follow the path of the bullet back to where Meyer had been standing, according to the complaint. The special agent talked to the person inside the home who said he had been there at the time of the shooting.

If convicted, Meyer faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision for each of the attempted first-degree homicide charges and a maximum of 7 1/2 years in prison for the recklessly endangering safety charge.

