Judge sets $500,000 bail for Juneau County man changed with arson in fatal March 19 fire

UNION CENTER – One man is dead and a second man in the Juneau County Jail following a March 19 house fire in the village.

Travis J. Yirka, 45, of Union Center, faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building. Judge Stacy Smith set a $500,000 cash bail for Yirka Friday.

At 7:34 a.m. March 19, the Union Center, Elroy, Hillsboro and Wonewoc fire departments responded to a house fire in Union Center, according to a Juneau County Sheriff's Office news release. A person notified officials there possibly were two people inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials found one person safe in Elroy. Firefighters found the body of LeRoy C. Stefkes, 64, of Union Center, inside the home, according to the release.

Yirka is scheduled to make his initial appearance on the charges April 13. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

