Judge sets $6 million bail for Fresno man accused of murdering two people, injuring others

A Fresno County Superior Court judge set bail at $6 million for the Fresno man charged with killing two people and wounding two others after a confrontation at a southwest Fresno apartment.

Juan Carlos Canada, 22, was arrested on Feb. 10 for the murders of 43-year-old Roman Cervantes and 27-year-old Jose Herrera Mojica.

Judge James Kelley set Canada’s bail Wednesday, setting the amount so high because of the multiple violent felonies Canada faces. Those include two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

Fresno police said the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. in the area of South Clara Avenue and East Lorena Avenue. The city’s ShotSpotter system alerted police to 21 gunshots coming from an apartment complex in the 1100 block of East Lorena Avenue.

When police arrived they found four gunshot victims Two of the victims, Cervantes and Mojica died at the scene. The other two victims, a 46-year-old man and a 17-year-old male juvenile, were shot in the lower parts of their body. They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for their non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe a disturbance broke out prior to the shooting, but it’s unclear what sparked the confrontation. Canada is described by police as a member of Lao Bloods criminal street gang.

Canada, who appeared in the court room Wednesday, will be arraigned on Feb. 23 in Dept. 32. He was represented by public defender Wade Freitas. Kelly Smith is the prosecutor for the district attorney’s office.