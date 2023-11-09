Judge sets $75,000 bond for former Indiana sheriff accused of fraud, wiretapping

An Indiana judge has set a $75,000 bond for former Clark County sheriff Jamey Noel, who was arrested and charged with 15 felonies including theft and official misconduct on Wednesday.

Noel, who served as sheriff from 2015 to 2022, was charged with five counts of theft, four counts of official misconduct, four counts of ghost employment, one count of corrupt business influence and one count of obstruction of justice, according to court records.

Noel was held in a Scott County, Indiana, jail Wednesday night.

Special prosecutor Richard Hertel said in a news conference Thursday afternoon that three of the 15 felonies carry a prison sentence between one and six years. The other 12 charges carry a sentence between six months and two-and-a-half years.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday night, current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples said his office discovered "unnerving and possible criminal activities" carried out while Noel was sheriff. Maples then contacted the Indiana State Police, which launched an investigation.

Maples said he discovered a wiretap leading from an assistant chief's office to Noel's office, as well as evidence that Noel had ordered sheriff's office employees to work on his properties while on the clock. The sheriff also took issue with what he said were "falsified, forged and destroyed" documents that marked a member of Noel's family as eligible for retirement benefits meant for state employees.

Noel's trial will begin in May and a pre-trial hearing will be held in January, Hertel said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Judge sets $75K bond in Jamey Noel fraud, wiretapping case