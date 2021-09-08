Judge sets April trial for Manhattan man accused of double murder

Sep. 8—A Manhattan man accused of killing two people last year will go to trial in April.

Judge John Bosch on Tuesday set a jury trial for Montrell Vassar from April 5-15, 2022, in Riley County District Court.

Vassar is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of stolen property for the shooting deaths of Skylar Havens, 19, and Javion Gray, 23, on Oct. 9, 2020.

Police said Vassar knew the two men he's accused of killing.

A pretrial hearing will take place 1 p.m. March 7.