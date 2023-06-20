Judge sets Aug. 14 date for start of Trump documents trial. Case to be heard in Fort Pierce.

Former President Donald Trump, seen here at the Versailles restaurant in Miami on June 13, has insisted he is innocent.

A federal court judge on Tuesday morning set Aug. 14 as the start date for former President Donald Trump's trial. The proceedings will take place at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce.

Trump was indicted this month on charges related to his possession, mishandling and attempts to conceal government records, including classified documents containing some of the nation's most sensitive secrets.

As of Tuesday morning, Trump had not commented on the trial date, which was set by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who Trump named to the federal bench.

But the former president did comment on a different legal matter, news that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, will plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanors charges related to taxes while also coming to an agreement with federal prosecutors on a felony gun charge.

In a post on his Truth Social site, Trump wrote that "our system is BROKEN" noting the U.S. Department of Justice "just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere 'traffic ticket.'"

