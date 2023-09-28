Judge sets bail at $75,000 for man accused of threatening police

Sep. 28—A Zionsville man accused of threatening to "slowly kill" police officers pleaded not guilty during an initial hearing Monday.

Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit set a higher-than-normal bail at $75,000 cash or surety for Nicholas Schuhler, 31. Schuhler was still being held in the Boone County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Schuhler had a history with police before his arrest on a charge of intimidation Sept. 21.

He pointed a gun at officers and tried to ambush them during a standoff at his parents' home in March 2022. One officer fired a rifle at him, but the rifle jammed.

Schuhler's former girlfriend died the previous year, but he and his father believed she was alive and the sheriff's office was covering up her death, Boone County Sheriff's Cpt. Jeremy McClaine reported.

He pleaded guilty this month to two counts of pointing a firearm and was serving probation when he took to social media to again accuse police and county officials of covering up the death investigation of his girlfriend, according to the sheriff's statement.

On Sept. 21, "Schuhler sent an email to Sheriff Tony Harris advising that money needed to be provided to his family for the cost of living and that if he was not taken seriously, he would slowly kill officers involved in his accusations," according to a statement from Harris' office.

Schuhler added that he was not joking, he should not be messed with, and the sheriff was "running out of time," the statement reads.

A number of posts were made on a Facebook page with Schuhler's name Sept. 17 claiming that local police officers violated federal law in their treatment of him and that he will seek federal charges against them.

The Boone County Special Response Team arrested Schuhler outside of his Indianapolis motel room late last week. Local officials will forward information to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, suggesting that Schuhler be charged there with resisting arrest.

Petit scheduled a tentative trial date of Jan. 9 for Schuhler's new charge.