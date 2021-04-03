Judge sets bail at $75K in child rape case

Apr. 3—A Nez Perce County magistrate judge set bail at $75,000 Friday for a 45-year-old homeless man who prosecutors allege repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl last year.

"I have reviewed your prior record, and I have also reviewed, obviously, the circumstances around this case," Judge Kent Merica said at an initial appearance for Jerard A. Mosier-Winkler. "And this is an appropriate case, based on all those conditions, to set bond at that level. In doing so, I am also finding that you do pose a risk to the community."

Mosier-Winkler is charged with a total of five felony counts of rape, each carrying a maximum life sentence in prison. He made his initial appearance by video from the Nez Perce County jail Friday before Judge Kent Merica, where he appeared distraught over his inability to care for his vehicle or his dog because of his incarceration.

According to an affidavit filed by Idaho State Police detectives Joseph Lake and Jeff Talbott, they interviewed the alleged victim as part of an investigation of "sex acts of a minor child and possible human trafficking." The girl alleged that Mosier-Winkler raped her on at least five occasions in June and July last year after providing her with marijuana and/or alcohol, and placed his hand on or around her neck during the acts.

The girl alleged the first rape happened at the pedestrian bridge near D Street over the Levee Bypass in Lewiston, and that four to five additional rapes happened at an abandoned house in the 1400 block of Seagull Lane, just off Gun Club Road.

The detectives stated they interviewed Mosier-Winkler at the jail Thursday after his arrest on several outstanding failure-to-appear warrants for alleged crimes that include possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. According to their affidavit, Mosier-Winkler admitted he had sex with the girl 20-30 times, and knew her age. He also allegedly admitted to having sex with her at least one time in Whitman County in May or June of last year.

Deputy Prosecutor Jazz Patzer asked for the high bail because of Mosier-Winkler's history of nine failures to appear for other court proceedings over the years. Merica also granted Patzer's request for a no-contact order between Mosier-Winkler and the girl.

Merica appointed Lewiston law firm Magyar, Rauch and Associates to represent Mosier-Winkler. His preliminary hearing is set for April 14.

