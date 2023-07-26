Judge sets bond for Chicago man charged in Westmoreland catalytic converter thefts

Jul. 25—A Chicago man awaiting trial on charges that he was part of a multicounty catalytic converter theft ring can be released from jail if he posts $750,000 bail, a Westmoreland County judge ruled Tuesday.

Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Christian Buie, 32, to post three, $250,000 straight cash bonds if he wishes to be released from custody before trial.

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera said Buie's family was attempting to raise the money, but as of Tuesday afternoon Buie remained in jail.

Investigators said Buie and two other men stole catalytic converters from car dealerships in North Huntingdon, North Fayette and Moon, as well as from other parked vehicles throughout the region. Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said losses attributed to the thefts are more than $500,000.

Catalytic converters are a component of a vehicle's emissions control system and reduce the amount of pollution emitted from the tailpipe. Officials said it costs about $1,500 each to replace the devices, which contain precious metals that can be sold to dealers on the black market.

Buie, along with Chicago residents Antonio D. Johnson, 42, and Harold T. Wade, 29, were charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, theft and related offenses. All three were being held without bond since their arrests in January. Neither Johnson nor Wade has requested bond be set.

Tutera said that, if released, Buie would live with his father in the Chicago area and return to Westmoreland County for court appearances and trial. He told the judge that bond should be a reasonable amount and not tied to financial losses of vehicle owners.

"He is not running from these cases," Tutera said. "Prisons and jails are not meant to be used as debtors' prison."

Barr argued Buie's lack of local ties and prior criminal history, which includes a 2016 conviction for catalytic converter thefts resulting in a four-year prison sentence, warranted a hefty bond.

"I don't believe it will be easy to get the defendant back if he does post bond," Barr said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .