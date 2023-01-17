Judge sets bond for man accused of killing NoDa woman with disabilities
A judge set bond last week for one of the men accused of killing a 20-year-old woman with disabilities.
In April 2020, investigators say they found Mary Collins stabbed to death and stuffed inside a mattress at a NoDa apartment.
James Salerno is one of three suspects charged with Collins’ murder and kidnapping.
Salerno has been behind bars without bond for the last three years.
A judge set his bond at $250,000 Thursday, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.
Last year, Salerno pleaded not guilty.
